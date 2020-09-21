Advertisement

UP COVID-19 cases increase 130+ for combined Sunday-Monday numbers

COVID-19 hospitalizations show 18 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday. Eight of those patients are in the ICU.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 53 new coronavirus cases Monday.

Cases and recoveries added Monday are as follows (counties, alphabetically):

  • Baraga: 1 case
  • Delta: 22 cases, 14 recoveries
  • Dickinson: 12 cases, 1 recovery
  • Gogebic County: 1 case
  • Houghton: 36 cases
  • Iron: 24 cases, 1 recovery
  • Marquette: 13 cases
  • Menominee: 22 cases, 27 recoveries

No new deaths were reported Monday.

As of Monday, Sept. 21 at 4:05 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 1,616 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 962 are considered recovered and 23 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 18 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Sept. 21. Eight of those patients are in the ICU.

Aspirus hospitals have one hospitalized patient, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has three patients, and six others in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has four patients, and one patient in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have two patients and one in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 87,389 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.50% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 21.

Michigan reported 1,536 new cases Monday (Sunday and Monday cases combined) so the state’s total cases are up to 117,406. Twelve new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,665 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 90,216.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Baraga Area Schools to reopen Tuesday after COVID-19 case prompts closure

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
Baraga Area Schools will reopen for in-person classes Tuesday after a positive COVID-19 case prompted a closure Monday.

Political News

Watchdog: Millions in danger of missing virus relief payouts

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MARCY GORDON
The Government Accountability Office, Congress' auditing arm, said in a report Monday that possibly 8.7 million or more individuals who are eligible for the economic impact payments have yet to receive those payments because of inadequate IRS and Treasury Department records.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

US nears 200,000 virus deaths; Europe adopts tougher restrictions as infections surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Health authorities in the U.S. are deeply worried about the resumption of school and college and the onset of cold weather, which will force more people indoors.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US cruises vow 100% testing in plan for resuming sailing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan permits limited shore excursions and requires passengers to wear masks and stay apart from other people during those excursions. Passengers who don’t comply won’t be allowed to reboard.

Coronavirus

Progress halts in the fight against coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped -- and in many cases reversed -- progress being made to combat poverty and disease worldwide.

News

Whitmer: Loss of powers may put state back in ‘danger zone’

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her use of emergency powers to manage the pandemic is not unique.

Coronavirus

Pine-Sol cleaner approved for killing coronavirus on hard surfaces

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved Pine-Sol’s original cleaner as a product that can kill coronavirus on frequently used surfaces.

Coronavirus

Milwaukee family of 4 evicted despite national COVID-19 eviction moratorium

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WISN Staff
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instituted a national eviction moratorium in early September that lasts through the end of the year.

Coronavirus

Boy, 11, warned after wearing ‘inappropriate’ Hooters face mask to Fla. school

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WESH Staff
The principal called the Hooters mask "offensive to women and inappropriate," and the school district says it violates student dress code.