Advertisement

The Warm Spell Continues

With Temperatures Near to Mostly Above Average Through the Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday: Sunny, or becoming mostly sunny

Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near the Great Lakes

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, continued warm

Highs: 70s to near 80, warmest along the Wisconsin line

Chance of showers western sections later at night

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, not as warm, good chance of showers

Highs: mostly in the 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer

Highs: near 70 into the 70s

There is a good chance of showers developing during Saturday into Saturday night with cooler weather expected on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Summer feel in the air

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Perez
A warmer than normal week is ahead of us.

Forecast

Assortment of wind, showers and warming Monday in the Upper Peninsula

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Areas of the UP can reach highs in the 70s.

Forecast

A mostly sunny and breezy Sunday also sets the stage of a warming trend in the UP

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:13 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Above seasonal temperatures expected throughout much of next week.

Forecast

A Warmup Begins This Weekend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story: September 18, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Slow warming trend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A slow warming trend begins this weekend.

Forecast

Look for Clear, Cool and Frosty Weather into Early Saturday

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for September 17, 2020

Forecast

Unseasonably cool air filters in

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A cooler trend sticks around through most of the weekend.

Forecast

A September Chill Expected into the Early Weekend

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Forecast for the evening of September 16, 2020

Forecast

Cooler & drier air on the way

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Cooler and drier Canadian air will filter in for the rest of the week.

Forecast

Brisk Northwest to Northerly Winds Wednesday Will Funnel in Cooler Air

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of September 15, 2020