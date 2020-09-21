The Warm Spell Continues
With Temperatures Near to Mostly Above Average Through the Week
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Tuesday: Sunny, or becoming mostly sunny
Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near the Great Lakes
Wednesday: Mainly sunny, continued warm
Highs: 70s to near 80, warmest along the Wisconsin line
Chance of showers western sections later at night
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, not as warm, good chance of showers
Highs: mostly in the 60s
Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer
Highs: near 70 into the 70s
There is a good chance of showers developing during Saturday into Saturday night with cooler weather expected on Sunday.
