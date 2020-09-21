The Warm Spell Continues

Tuesday: Sunny, or becoming mostly sunny

Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near the Great Lakes

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, continued warm

Highs: 70s to near 80, warmest along the Wisconsin line

Chance of showers western sections later at night

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, not as warm, good chance of showers

Highs: mostly in the 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer

Highs: near 70 into the 70s

There is a good chance of showers developing during Saturday into Saturday night with cooler weather expected on Sunday.

