The Up North Lodge hosts late summer ‘Bike Nights’ Fundraiser

In conjunction with host Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care to support the Alzheimer’s Association
Bike Nights at The Up North Lodge has been supporting organizations in the community since 2008.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Forsyth Township, Mich. (WLUC) - The Up North Lodge hosted their ‘Bike Nights’ fundraising event Sunday evening -- a summer-to-fall outdoor series supporting local groups. And for this evening, it involved the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease

Sunday night’s Bike Night was sponsored by Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care. “This year, in lieu of our annual Chicken BBQ that we do, we chose to do something a little bit different...the proceeds tonight with 50-50s and the bucket drawings will all go towards the Alzheimer’s Association, and we’re hoping to raise several thousand dollars for them,” said Lindsay Hemmila, Brookridge Heights Director of Sales and Marketing.

In addition to the bucket drawings and 50-50s, the event featured raffle prizes, live music, lawn games, an outdoor bar and delicious food from the lodge.

“We have three Bike Nights left. To date, we have raised over $3,000 already this summer. So it’s been an amazing summer. Great partnerships and we’re excited to give back to the community on top of giving people something to do,” said Up North Lodge GM Jesie Melchiori.

Melchiori said the Bike Nights fundraising events have been running at the lodge since 2008.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

