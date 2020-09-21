The Marquette Symphony Orchestra does it live -- in “The Great Outdoors”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Symphony Orchestra took advantage of the pleasant weather, performing outdoors before a live audience. A long time coming.

Presque Isle was the scene for “Symphony in the Park” Sunday afternoon.

Audio engineers and Mother Nature teamed up to produce wonderful sound from the orchestra.

TV6′s very own Andrew LaCombe performed on cello.

Maestro Octavio Más-Arocas said it was their first in-person performance as an orchestra since February.

“We are very limited this year because of the Covid situation. But we just really want to do a concert. Outside, we just have to consider the weather. Later on will be very difficult, so this was actually just like one of the few opportunities we will be having this year," he said.

The outdoor concert limited the capacity to 200 -- social distancing and masks required.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.