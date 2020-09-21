Summer food service program has been extended

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The summer food service, which offers free meals to anyone 18 and under during the summer, has been extended in Gwinn Area Community Schools, Negaunee Public Schools, and Ishpeming Public Schools.

Barbie Ward-Thomas, Food Service Director for Gwinn Area Community Schools, said the extension was because of COVID and remote learning.

“The program has been extended because of the COVID of course, and it’s really a benefit to our community because of the high-risk severe need,” she said.

Ward-Thomas says students have already been receiving free lunches at school. “We have a lower income area. Already, our children eat for free due to those numbers, and this just extends it through.”

However, Negaunee and Ishpeming Public School’s Food Service Director, Calvin Attwell, says the extension will only last as long as the state can continue to fund it.

“The program actually got extended by the state to the end of December or they said until funds run out. So, we’re hoping that’s the end of December, otherwise, it might be a month or two,” Atwell said.

Any person 18 years or younger is eligible, whether they live in the area or not, and pickup for meals has been made easy.

Gwinn meal pickups are at the back of the school by the tennis courts at the doors near the dumpsters, and a pickup location for Ishpeming and Negaunee will be made with Atwell once enrolled.

And for Ward-Thomas, she’s hoping more people take advantage of the free meals.

“It’s a super program and I really hope all and everybody hears about it and takes advantage of it in any district,” she said.

For signup and information for the Gwinn Area Community School’s food service, you can visit their website. If you’re looking for information for Ishpeming and Negaunee Public School’s you can email Calvin Atwell at Calvin.atwell@negauneeschools.org.

