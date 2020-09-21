Summer feel in the air
Unseasonably warm trend this week
A strong southerly flow will lead to a breezy day as gusts will push 35 mph throughout the day. An area of low pressure lifts north of us, which could trigger a few light isolate showers on the west end this afternoon. Otherwise, warmer air moves in for the next several days as highs will top of fin the mid to upper 70s.
Today: Hazy sunshine, breezy, mild with a few isolated showers west
Highs: Low to mid-70s west, low 70s central, upper 60s east
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
Highs: low to mid-70s north, mid to upper 70s south
Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy and staying warm
Highs: Low to mid-70s north, mid to upper 70s south
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Friday: Partly cloudy and warm
Highs: Low to mid-70s
Saturday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers west and warmer
Highs: Mid 60s
