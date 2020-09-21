Advertisement

Summer feel in the air

Unseasonably warm trend this week
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A strong southerly flow will lead to a breezy day as gusts will push 35 mph throughout the day. An area of low pressure lifts north of us, which could trigger a few light isolate showers on the west end this afternoon. Otherwise, warmer air moves in for the next several days as highs will top of fin the mid to upper 70s.

Today: Hazy sunshine, breezy, mild with a few isolated showers west

Highs: Low to mid-70s west, low 70s central, upper 60s east

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: low to mid-70s north, mid to upper 70s south

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy and staying warm

Highs: Low to mid-70s north, mid to upper 70s south

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm

Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers west and warmer

Highs: Mid 60s

