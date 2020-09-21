Statewide search underway for missing Saginaw County man

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A statewide search is underway for a missing Saginaw County man who was last seen Thursday morning.

According to the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post, 87-year-old Karl Adam Marker of Kochville Township, left his house at 8:00 a.m. Sept. 17, as he did each morning for a walk at Saginaw’s Fashion Square Mall, and never returned home.

Marker is a white man, who is about 5′7″ tall and who weighs 185 pounds. He has gray hair, wears glasses and has blue eyes. Troopers say he was last seen driving his 2011 GMC Savannah van (light tan/silver in color), with Michigan license plate AUY500.

Marker’s family says he suffers from dementia.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, troopers were sent to his home around 9:50 a.m. after Marker didn’t return from his morning walk.

Later tips directed investigators to the James Township Hall, where someone matching Marker’s description had been asking for directions to the mall. Teams conducted air and ground searches for Marker, but so far, those efforts have been unsuccessful.

If you have any have any information or see him or his vehicle, please contact the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555 or call 911.

“We are hopeful, with your help that we can safely reunite Mr. Marker with his family,” MSP Tri-City Post said in the release.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.