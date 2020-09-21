State releases updated school-related COVID-19 outbreak details: Sept. 21
Six new outbreaks have been identified by the state for locations in Upper Michigan.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has released updated school-related coronavirus outbreak information.
Six new outbreaks have been identified by the state for locations in Upper Michigan:
- Central Elementary School, 1800 18th Ave, Menominee - Pre-school/elementary - 3 cases in staff, students
- Superior Hills, 1201 S McCellan, Marquette - Pre-school/elementary - 2 staff cases
- Northern Michigan University, 1401 Presque Isle, Marquette - College/undergraduate - 2 student cases
- Michigan Technological University, off campus students, Houghton - College/undergraduate
- Off Campus 1: 3 students
- Off Campus 2: 4 students
- Off Campus 3: 3 students
Previous cases in the U.P. identified by the MDHHS included:
- Michigan Technological University, off campus students, Houghton - College/undergraduate
- Off Campus 4: 16 students (Sept. 14 report)
- Off Campus 5: 5 students (Sept. 14 report)
- Greek Housing 1: 5 students (Sept. 14 report)
- Greek Housing 2: 4 students (Sept. 14 report)
The data from the MDHHS is updated each Monday, around 3:00 p.m. eastern, on the MDHHS coronavirus website.
