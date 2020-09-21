Advertisement

State officials want feedback from people on opioid crisis

Two online meetings are planned this week downstate, but meetings for other parts of the state are planned for later this year.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(LANSING, Mich. AP) - The state health department wants to hear how opioid problems have affected Michigan residents.

Two online meetings are planned this week. One for the northern Lower Peninsula is on Wednesday, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The other is for the Flint area and Thumb region on Friday, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Meetings for other areas in Michigan are planned for later this year.

The health department and the Michigan opioids task force will share their 2020 strategy, seek feedback and host a question-and-answer session.

Go to Michigan.gov/opioids for information about how to participate.

