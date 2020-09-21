State officials want feedback from people on opioid crisis

(LANSING, Mich. AP) - The state health department wants to hear how opioid problems have affected Michigan residents.

Two online meetings are planned this week. One for the northern Lower Peninsula is on Wednesday, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The other is for the Flint area and Thumb region on Friday, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Meetings for other areas in Michigan are planned for later this year.

The health department and the Michigan opioids task force will share their 2020 strategy, seek feedback and host a question-and-answer session.

Go to Michigan.gov/opioids for information about how to participate.

