Ryan Report - September 20, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan shares a 2019 interview with Dr. Brian Ahmedani, to discuss the Toward Zero Suicides initiative and research.

Dr. Ahmedani serves as the Director of the Center for Health Policy and Health Services Research and Director of Research, Behavioral Health Services at Henry Ford Health System.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Most of the footage featured in this episode was filmed in May 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.