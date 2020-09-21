Advertisement

Pine-Sol cleaner approved for killing coronavirus on hard surfaces

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The Environmental Protection Agency has approved Pine-Sol’s original cleaner as a product that can kill coronavirus on frequently used surfaces.

An EPA spokeswoman told CNN in a Sunday email that the product had met the criteria for use against the virus.

The Clorox Company said a third-party laboratory tested Pine-Sol and found it can kill the virus within 10 minutes of being used on nonporous, hard surfaces.

The company said customers should apply full-strength Pine-Sol with a clean sponge or cloth on a surface, wait 10 minutes, then rinse.

If it’s a heavily soiled surface, you also need to pre-clean it to remove excess dirt.

Clorox also has 36 other products on the EPA’s list of disinfectants for use against COVID-19, including Clorox bleach, disinfecting bathroom cleaner and disinfecting wipes.

Because of overwhelming demand, the company expects it will continue seeing a shortage of wipes and other products into 2021.

