Advertisement

No injuries reported in fifth wheel crash on US-41

A Ford F-150 hauling a fifth wheel RV trailer apparently lost control & jackknifed
RV jackknifed on US-41 Monday afternoon
RV jackknifed on US-41 Monday afternoon(WLUC-TV6)
By Shawn Householder
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -A single vehicle accident blocked lunch-hour traffic on US-41 near Teal Lake between Ishpeming and Negaunee Monday.

The driver of a Ford F-150 hauling a fifth wheel RV trailer apparently lost control while heading eastbound towards Negaunee.

The trailer jackknifed and came to rest on its side in the center lane.

The accident forced both eastbound and westbound traffic onto the shoulder until crews could tow the RV back onto its wheels.

No one was inside the RV at the time of the incident, according to crews on the scene.

Two occupants of the pick-up and two dogs were uninjured.

Negaunee City Fire Department, Negaunee Police and Antilla’s towing assisted on the scene.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Statewide search underway for missing Saginaw County man

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
87-year-old Karl Adam Marker is a white man, who is about 5′7″ tall and who weighs 185 pounds. He has gray hair, wears glasses and has blue eyes.

News

‘Gold Star’ family memorial open at Dickinson County Courthouse

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
This one recognizes families who have lost a loved one in military service.

State

Gov. Whitmer unveils sign for downtown Lansing’s Elliot-Larsen Building

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The building name honors the sponsors of Michigan’s landmark civil rights law from 1976.

News

Menominee man loses appeal in breaking and entering case from 2017

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld the convictions and sentences of 56-year-old William Charles Ruleau, after he was found guilty by a jury in a September 2017 Menominee business break-in.

Latest News

Ap

State officials want feedback from people on opioid crisis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two online meetings are planned this week downstate, but meetings for other parts of the state are planned for later this year.

News

NMU to host ‘Northern Nights’ virtual open house

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The open house will kick off with an interactive “Who wants to be a Wildcat?” game show from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - September 20, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan shares a 2019 interview with Dr. Brian Ahmedani, to discuss the Toward Zero Suicides initiative and research.

State

Michigan’s teen safe driving program enters 10th year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Applications are now being accepted for a teen-led traffic safety awareness campaign.

News

Local businesses support United Way of Marquette County campaign kickoff

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The United Way of Marquette County is also proud to announce its Five Days of Caring effort.

News

NMU Homecoming Week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A conversation with Kylie Bunting from the NMU Alumni Association and Anna Watson from NMU's Student Enrichment Center regarding upcoming Homecoming events and what to expect.