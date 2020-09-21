No injuries reported in fifth wheel crash on US-41

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -A single vehicle accident blocked lunch-hour traffic on US-41 near Teal Lake between Ishpeming and Negaunee Monday.

The driver of a Ford F-150 hauling a fifth wheel RV trailer apparently lost control while heading eastbound towards Negaunee.

The trailer jackknifed and came to rest on its side in the center lane.

The accident forced both eastbound and westbound traffic onto the shoulder until crews could tow the RV back onto its wheels.

No one was inside the RV at the time of the incident, according to crews on the scene.

Two occupants of the pick-up and two dogs were uninjured.

Negaunee City Fire Department, Negaunee Police and Antilla’s towing assisted on the scene.

