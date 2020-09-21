Advertisement

NMU to host ‘Northern Nights’ virtual open house

The open house will kick off with an interactive “Who wants to be a Wildcat?” game show from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Northern Michigan University Admissions is presenting a Northern Nights virtual open house from Monday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 9.

The open house will kick off with an interactive “Who wants to be a Wildcat?” game show from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.

The remainder of the week will feature student panels from different academic areas moderated by a faculty member, providing opportunities to address students' academic, career and admissions-related questions. The faculty moderator will take questions from the audience via chat during the live panels.

“You can ask any questions you would like and can get information straight from the source,” said Senior Associate Director of Admissions Kari Garcia. "It’s an awesome opportunity to learn more about this place. We know a virtual environment isn’t always ideal, but we hope students will walk away with a sense of what their future could look like as a Wildcat.

“We typically host Wildcat Weekend, a large open house, around this time of year and see a lot of prospective students visiting campus, attending academic sessions to learn more about their program of interest and, most importantly, talking with current NMU students throughout the day. Obviously, with the COVID-19 virus regulations, it is not possible to host a Wildcat Weekend open house event, so we wanted to provide an option for students to still see NMU and have those same experiences in a virtual environment. It’s not the same as being here, but we’re hoping to still show students what it’s like to be Northern.”

The academic panel schedule is as follows:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 6
    • 6:00 to 6:45 p.m. Art, Communications and Humanities
    • 7:00 to 7:45 p.m. Human Services
  • Wednesday, Oct. 7
    • 6:00 to 6:45 p.m. Business and Technology
    • 7:00 to 7:45 p.m. Engineering, Manufacturing and Industrial Technology
  • Thursday, Oct. 8
    • 6:00 to 6:45 p.m. Health Sciences
    • 7:00 to 7:45 p.m. Sciences and Natural Resources

Recordings of each live session will be released on Friday, Oct. 9, for additional viewing.

To register for Northern Nights, see more information or view the session videos, visit https://nmu.edu/admissions/northern-nights.

