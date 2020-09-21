NMU Homecoming Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Homecoming is back at NMU this year, looking a little different, but putting in the work to stay fun as ever.

Kylie Bunting, a Digital Engagement Architect for NMU’s Alumni Association, stated that parts of the pandemic have actually worked in Homecoming week’s favor, especially in the case of the digital 5K hosted for Alumni between September 19th and October 4th.

“We’ve been able to connect with Alumni who wouldn’t have been able to come back for Homecoming anyways.”

Other Alumni events include the Virtual Wildcat Trivia Night, held September 25th at 7:00 p.m., and the Arts and Athletic Virtual Showcase, scheduled for September 26th at 7:30 p.m..

On the student side of affairs, Anna Watson, a member of the Student Enrichment Center, was enthusiastic about upcoming events, such as the movie night at the Shoreline Theater on Saturday, or the Reverse Homecoming Parade, scheduled for Friday, September 25th from 3-6 p.m..

“We definitely need to always be ready to change. We tell our committee members, ‘Remember, anything can change.’”

Despite the challenges, Watson and the members of her staff are working to try and put on the best modified Homecoming they can to give both students, alumni, and the community a sense of normalcy, if even just for a bit.

You can find a schedule for both student, alumni, and community events on NMU’s website here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.