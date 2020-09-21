Michigan Tech athletics makes it easier for student athletes to vote
Department tells student athletes to “Get out and Vote”
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) -
The Michigan Tech Huskies are making it easier for their student athletes to be a part of the democratic process.
In a video posted on the athletic department’s website Monday, athletic director Suzanne Sanregret announced that election day will be a required day off from team-related activities for all sports. During this day off, students who are registered to vote will be encouraged to go out and do so. Sanregret says this is all a part of the university’s goal of making sure that its student athletes are educated, well rounded citizens.
Election day is November 3.
