Menominee man loses appeal in breaking and entering case from 2017

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man has lost his appeal in relation to a 2017 breaking and entering case.

The Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld the convictions and sentences of 56-year-old William Charles Ruleau, after he was found guilty by a jury in a September 2017 Menominee business break-in.

In October 2018, the jury found Ruleau guilty of breaking and entering into a building with intent to commit larceny and possession of burglar’s tools. He was considered a habitual offender-fourth offense. After that, he was sentenced to 6 to 30 years in prison by Judge Christopher Ninomiya.

In his appeal, Ruleau stated that Judge Ninomiya allowed testimony from a relative of Ruleau that he felt should not have been allowed. He also argued that evidence used against him was “insufficient” and that his lawyer was “ineffective.”

On Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, the appeals court upheld Ruleau’s convictions and sentence.

To read the full release from Menominee County Prosecutor, Jeffrey T. Rogg, along with the Michigan Court of Appeals ruling, click here.

