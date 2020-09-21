Advertisement

Marquette County kicks off Five Days of Caring with Take Action Day

Donations given to the Offender Success Program to help former prison inmates get a second chance.
(WLUC Photo)
(WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today marked the first day of United Way of Marquette County’s inaugural Five Days of Caring, a five-day stretch that asks people to be supportive of each other to become a more united community.

Campaign Co-Chair Melissa Holmquist explains this week is important to the public.

“This year, more than ever, so many of our community members have been impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic," Holmquist said. "It’s really important to continue to support our nonprofits and local community-based organizations.”

The first of the five days is Take Action Day, where Yoopers can donate clothes, cleaning materials, and any other supplies to those who need them the most.

Today, people donated to the Offender Success Program, an initiative that helps those who get out of prison get a chance to rebound their lives.

The program’s community coordinator, Jason Sides, says the idea to take part in United Way’s plan stemmed from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“With a lot of different thrift stores and things that weren’t accessible during the pandemic,” Sides explained, "we came up with an idea of a way to be more self-sufficient in providing some basic needs for our returning citizens.

Support could be given at the Great Lakes Recovery Centers in both Marquette and Ishpeming, as well as downtown Marquette’s Janzen House.

Sides says these contributions will give former inmates the boost they need.

“A lot of times," he said, "they come off their transport or their bus with just their prison clothing that they had on when they left their facility. So, this will be able to help us provide immediate necessities to them.”

Program organizers say donations will be accepted until September 25th, and that all donated items are not only appreciated -- but go a long way in helping those recently released from prison get a second chance.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Baraga Area Schools to reopen Tuesday after COVID-19 case prompts closure

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
Baraga Area Schools will reopen for in-person classes Tuesday after a positive COVID-19 case prompted a closure Monday.

News

Gladstone City Manager back after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
He says he’s had worse cases of the flu, but for him, this was more similar to mono.

News

Escanaba DDA Director ready to embrace U.P. lifestyle

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
With a background in politics, Czasak feels prepared for his role as DDA Director.

Coronavirus

UP COVID-19 cases increase 130+ for combined Sunday-Monday numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
COVID-19 hospitalizations show 18 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday. Eight of those patients are in the ICU.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Statewide search underway for missing Saginaw County man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
87-year-old Karl Adam Marker is a white man, who is about 5′7″ tall and who weighs 185 pounds. He has gray hair, wears glasses and has blue eyes.

News

‘Gold Star’ family memorial open at Dickinson County Courthouse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
This one recognizes families who have lost a loved one in military service.

News

No injuries reported in fifth wheel crash on US-41

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
A Ford F-150 hauling a fifth wheel RV trailer apparently lost control & jackknifed

State

Gov. Whitmer unveils sign for downtown Lansing’s Elliot-Larsen Building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The building name honors the sponsors of Michigan’s landmark civil rights law from 1976.

News

Menominee man loses appeal in breaking and entering case from 2017

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld the convictions and sentences of 56-year-old William Charles Ruleau, after he was found guilty by a jury in a September 2017 Menominee business break-in.