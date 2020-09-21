Local businesses support United Way of Marquette County campaign kickoff

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County began its yearly campaign Monday.

TV6′s Andrew LaCombe is a co-chair of the major effort again this year along with Melissa Holmquist, the CEO of Upper Peninsula Health Plan.

The local United Way supports partner agencies.

The United Way of Marquette County is proud to announce its Five Days of Caring effort and new support from local businesses.

Eight locally owned businesses are supporting the local community during the United Way Campaign kick-off week with all money raised staying right here to help Marquette County residents.

Monday, Sept. 21 - Huron Mountain Bakery in Marquette and Ishpeming and Babycakes Muffin Company in Marquette - 50% of sales go back to the community

Tuesday, Sept. 22 – UP North Lodge in Forsyth Township - 10% of ribs sales go back to the community

Wednesday, Sept 23 – Midtown Bakery & Cafe in Negaunee - 100% of coffee sales go back to the community

Thursday, Sept. 24 – Iron Bay Restaurant in Marquette - 50% of all coffee and espresso sales go back to the community

Friday, Sept. 25 – Getz’s in Marquette - 5% of gross sales go back to the community

All Week:

906 Sports Bar & Grill - 25% of sales from the Wildcat Burger go back to the community

Sherrie’s Restaurant - making a donation to the community

Each day during the week the United Way will be sharing ways you can join others in giving back and support Marquette County. Monday is Take Action Day. Donate to a supply drive or sign up with the Yoopers United volunteer network.

