‘Gold Star’ family memorial open at Dickinson County Courthouse

This one recognizes families who have lost a loved one in military service.
The Gold Star family memorial sits in front of the Dickinson County Courthouse.
The Gold Star family memorial sits in front of the Dickinson County Courthouse.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -A new memorial now stands in front of the Dickinson County Courthouse. This one recognizes families who have lost a loved one in military service.

"When those people had to see someone pull up in front of their homes, and give them the news that their loved one was killed in the service, that’s the least we can do,' said a Dickinson County Veteran’s Committee member, Denny Olson.

Olson says this rock, is meant to bring awareness, to those ‘Gold Star’ families.

“This is important, and we should never ever forget, what those families went through,” he said. The stone actually comes from Olson’s gravel pit.

“This is a Dickinson County Breitung Township rock, because that’s where our loved ones, who gave their lives came from,” said Olson.

Ray Hamm of the Marine Corps League, says the marines began this program, of getting a Gold Star Facility memorial in every state.

“We picked up on that, to get this one here,” said Hamm.

There is another stone, that is behind to the new memorial, that has been there for years.

“On the stone behind it is the list of the Veterans, that passed away from Dickinson County, there’s about 15 hundred names on that stone,” said Hamm.

This new one, is dedicated to the families listed on that stone.

This past Saturday, there was an in-person ceremony, at the Dickinson County Courthouse, to bring awareness to this new monument. Dickinson County Commissioner, Joe Stevens attended. He says the memorial was a three year process, but was worth it.

“It’s a part of Dickinson County and it’s going to be there forever,” said Stevens.

He encourages the community to check it out.

“The families that want to come out, and have a moment with it; That’s what it’s all about,” said Stevens.

The memorial is open 24/7.

