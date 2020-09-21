Gladstone High School athletics announces football cancellation, other postponements

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Gladstone High School announced via Facebook Monday afternoon that a number of athletic events this week will be cancelled or postponed.

A scheduled tennis match against Ishpeming Monday night will be postponed. The volleyball match between Escanaba and Gladstone was also postponed.

Gladstone varsity football on Friday against Negaunee has been cancelled. It is unclear why this game has been cancelled, but in the Facebook post, a Gladstone representative said, “We will do our best to find a new opponent.”

TV6 and FOX UP will continue to update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.