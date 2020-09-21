Gladstone City Manager back after positive COVID-19 test

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gladstone’s City Manager is back in the office Monday after being in quarantine from a positive COVID-19 test. Eric Buckman’s wife tested positive first. The couple had three funerals and one wedding over the course of 10 days so it’s unclear where the virus originated.

Buckman was out of the office but working from home for 14 days. He says he’s had worse cases of the flu, but for him, this was more similar to mono.

“You’re tired, real bad headaches and scratchy throat and you completely lose your sense of taste and smell,” said Eric Buckman, City Manager for the City of Gladstone.

He’s excited to be back working in his office again and looks forward to picking a new Parks and Recreation Director for the city.

