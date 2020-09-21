Advertisement

Gladstone City Manager back after positive COVID-19 test

He was in quarantine for 14 days
City Manager, Eric Buckman, and his dog, Buck.
City Manager, Eric Buckman, and his dog, Buck.
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gladstone’s City Manager is back in the office Monday after being in quarantine from a positive COVID-19 test. Eric Buckman’s wife tested positive first. The couple had three funerals and one wedding over the course of 10 days so it’s unclear where the virus originated.

Buckman was out of the office but working from home for 14 days. He says he’s had worse cases of the flu, but for him, this was more similar to mono.

“You’re tired, real bad headaches and scratchy throat and you completely lose your sense of taste and smell,” said Eric Buckman, City Manager for the City of Gladstone.

He’s excited to be back working in his office again and looks forward to picking a new Parks and Recreation Director for the city.

