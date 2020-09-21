Escanaba DDA Director ready to embrace U.P. lifestyle

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s Downtown Development Authority Executive Director, Scott Czasak has been in the U.P. for two months. When he’s not sitting behind a desk, Czasak enjoys watching pro wrestling.

“Which has sufficed me well in politics because it’s the same kind of rough and tumble sport even though one is supposed to be prearranged the other is not,” said Scott Czasak, Executive Director for Escanaba DDA.

Czasak is originally from lower Michigan and moved to the U.P. this summer to enjoy a different lifestyle.

“I’m a troll. I say that on my own so that I don’t get teased about it – I embrace it. I’m originally from McComb county which is north of Detroit,” said Czasak.

With a background in politics, Czasak feels prepared for his role as DDA Director.

“I’ve worked at the U.S. House of Representatives and the State House of Representatives,” said Czasak.

Czasak says moving up here, he understands what the phrase “Yooper Strong” means.

“Even though I’m not an official one yet, I’d like to encourage everyone to embrace that Yooper strong mentality, to come out, help your fellow small business owners, especially as we go into the holiday season. Spend local,” said Czasak.

He’s encouraging the public to come out to the farmer’s market before it closes for the season on October 31.

“We’re getting a little bit of a nip in the air now so some of the people have some of your fall decorations. Come down, see what’s going on. Between now and October 31 I encourage everyone to come downtown,” said Czasak.

He’s excited to learn more about the U.P. and embrace the “Yooper Strong” mentality himself.

