Baraga Area Schools to reopen Tuesday after COVID-19 case prompts closure

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga Area Schools will reopen for in-person classes Tuesday after a positive COVID-19 case prompted a closure Monday.

Superintendent Richard Sarau said a staff member tested positive for the virus Sunday. The district was notified late Sunday.

Sarau said a small number of students were exposed to staff member. Those students are now required to quarantine for 14 days. Sarau said none of them have tested positive and no one is showing symptoms.

He said other concerned staff members voluntarily chose to get tested for the virus. All tests came back negative, and none of them are showing symptoms.

Sarau said he made the decision late Sunday to close the school to “take a pause” and ensure the district was following protocols and to make sure the Western U.P. Health Department had time to complete its contact tracing.

Sarau said he’s grateful and appreciative of the district, parents, and community for cooperating with the sudden closure Monday.

