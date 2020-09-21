Advertisement

Baraga Area Schools to reopen Tuesday after COVID-19 case prompts closure

Baraga Area Schools will reopen for in-person classes Tuesday after a positive COVID-19 case prompted a closure Monday.
(WLUC)
By Sarah Blakely
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga Area Schools will reopen for in-person classes Tuesday after a positive COVID-19 case prompted a closure Monday.

Superintendent Richard Sarau said a staff member tested positive for the virus Sunday. The district was notified late Sunday.

Sarau said a small number of students were exposed to staff member. Those students are now required to quarantine for 14 days. Sarau said none of them have tested positive and no one is showing symptoms.

He said other concerned staff members voluntarily chose to get tested for the virus. All tests came back negative, and none of them are showing symptoms.

Sarau said he made the decision late Sunday to close the school to “take a pause” and ensure the district was following protocols and to make sure the Western U.P. Health Department had time to complete its contact tracing.

Sarau said he’s grateful and appreciative of the district, parents, and community for cooperating with the sudden closure Monday.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gladstone City Manager back after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
He says he’s had worse cases of the flu, but for him, this was more similar to mono.

News

Escanaba DDA Director ready to embrace U.P. lifestyle

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
With a background in politics, Czasak feels prepared for his role as DDA Director.

Coronavirus

UP COVID-19 cases increase 130+ for combined Sunday-Monday numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
COVID-19 hospitalizations show 18 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday. Eight of those patients are in the ICU.

News

Marquette County kicks off Five Days of Caring with Take Action Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Price
Donations given to the Offender Success Program to help former prison inmates get a second chance.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Statewide search underway for missing Saginaw County man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
87-year-old Karl Adam Marker is a white man, who is about 5′7″ tall and who weighs 185 pounds. He has gray hair, wears glasses and has blue eyes.

News

‘Gold Star’ family memorial open at Dickinson County Courthouse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
This one recognizes families who have lost a loved one in military service.

News

No injuries reported in fifth wheel crash on US-41

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
A Ford F-150 hauling a fifth wheel RV trailer apparently lost control & jackknifed

State

Gov. Whitmer unveils sign for downtown Lansing’s Elliot-Larsen Building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The building name honors the sponsors of Michigan’s landmark civil rights law from 1976.

News

Menominee man loses appeal in breaking and entering case from 2017

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld the convictions and sentences of 56-year-old William Charles Ruleau, after he was found guilty by a jury in a September 2017 Menominee business break-in.