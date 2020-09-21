Advertisement

Baraga Area Schools closed due to positive COVID-19 test

(WLUC)
By Ryan Fenley
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:12 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday morning, Baraga Area Schools is closed from a confirmed COVID-19 test.

Baraga Area Schools is working closely with the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department to identify exposures and prevent further cases. The school felt it is in the best interest and safety of the staff, students, and community to close the building to students tomorrow, September 21, 2020, in order to allow for thorough contact tracing.

No other information on the case is available at this time.

