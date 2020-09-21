Baraga Area Schools closed due to positive COVID-19 test

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday morning, Baraga Area Schools is closed from a confirmed COVID-19 test.

Baraga Area Schools is working closely with the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department to identify exposures and prevent further cases. The school felt it is in the best interest and safety of the staff, students, and community to close the building to students tomorrow, September 21, 2020, in order to allow for thorough contact tracing.

No other information on the case is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.