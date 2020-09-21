Advertisement

Assortment of wind, showers and warming Monday in the Upper Peninsula

Areas of the UP can reach highs in the 70s.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
A storm system with its center based in southern Sasketchewan will steer moisture to the Western UP early Monday, with a chance of showers spreading eastward throughout the day. Strong southerly winds accompany the system, producing gusts over 30-mph. The warming trend precedes the official start to fall -- September 22nd.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers, breezy

Highs: 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Chance of showers late, warmer

Highs: mid to upper-70s

Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun, cooler

Highs: 60

Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 60s

