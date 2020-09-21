Assortment of wind, showers and warming Monday in the Upper Peninsula
Areas of the UP can reach highs in the 70s.
A storm system with its center based in southern Sasketchewan will steer moisture to the Western UP early Monday, with a chance of showers spreading eastward throughout the day. Strong southerly winds accompany the system, producing gusts over 30-mph. The warming trend precedes the official start to fall -- September 22nd.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers, breezy
Highs: 70
Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 70s
Wednesday: Chance of showers late, warmer
Highs: mid to upper-70s
Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun, cooler
Highs: 60
Friday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 60s
Saturday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 70
Sunday: Mostly cloudy
Highs: 60s
