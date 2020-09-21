Advertisement

4th Annual 3D archery shoot honors the memory of Dylan Heinonen

Target shot during 4th annual Dylan Heinonen memorial 3D archery shoot.
Target shot during 4th annual Dylan Heinonen memorial 3D archery shoot.
By Tyler Markle
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENARY, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Trenary community honored the life of one of their own Saturday. Dylan Heinonen was a Marine, an avid bow hunter, and a loving father who died during a hunting accident five years ago.

For the fourth year, his family and community have honored him with a memorial 3D archery shoot.

“He was a big hunter, and we just got together and all bought the targets, I set out to have it at my place, and that’s how it got started,” said Todd Cady, Dylan’s cousin.

Anyone who knew Dylan, and his love of bow hunting, know what an event like this would have meant to him.

“I’m sure he’s smiling down on it, he was a huge bow hunter,” said Cady.

For just $20, visitors got to shoot the 30 shot 3D course, and had lunch. There was also plenty of raffle prizes available, and all of the money goes to Dylan’s daughter Ailie.

“It’s just to help out. just to help with college or whatever she wants because he’s not here,” said Cady.

Even with COVID-19 worries, turnout was great.

“Everyone is apart and it’s outside, so I wasn’t too worried, but I was worried that numbers would be down,” said Cady.

The shoot raised around $5,000 last year. The family hopes to have similar success this year, and in the future.

