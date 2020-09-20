Advertisement

U.P. Pink Power exceeds goal at golf outing in Ely Township

U.P. Pink Power golf outing at Wawanowin Golf Club
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Golfers showed up at Wawanowin Golf Club in pink Saturday to support the U.P. Pink Power organization.

There were 36 teams that came out to the golf outing, surpassing the organization’s goal of 30 teams.

Over the years, the group of women have raised over $195,000 for families that, not only dealt with breast cancer,. but other hardships as well such as victims of house fires or other health complications.

With only four members, U.P. Pink Power is proof of what can be accomplished when their is a strong community behind you.

“The community stands behind us and rallies behind us and supports us in our endeavors,” U.P. Pink Power member and event organizer, Dawn Lambert said. “So, when I talk about us as a group, it’s the whole community is the group.”

Lambert said they did not have a monetary goal for Saturday’s event and just wanted to bring everyone together.

If you want U.P. Pink Power to come to your event or you would like to donate to the organization, visit their Facebook page or website.

