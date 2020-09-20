Tradition holds strong at St. Joseph’s annual festival in Ishpeming

Ishpeming, Mich. (WLUC) - It was time for people to celebrate tradition, and do it safely at St. Joseph’s Guild Fall Festival Saturday.

The spacious church lot setting allowed for all to mingle social distancing and all, from those working the event to guests.

The bazaar featured shopping of various arts and crafts, and even a Kisses (candy) Booth that offered the winner a big jar of Hershey’s Kisses if they guessed the amount in the jar correctly.

Highlights of the festival included the white elephant gift market, a raffle for a Smart TV, a cookout, and a can-and-bottle drive hosted by the Knights of Columbus.

St. Joseph’s Guild organizers appreciated the support community members gave for their local parish.

“We’ve had to make some changes. Wearing masks, socially distancing, plus we also have a table with sanitized pens that are constantly being cleaned. So we’re keeping everybody safe, and yet we’re all having a wonderful time," said Guild President Ann Trudell.

A tradition going strong for 78 years, no matter the adversity.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.