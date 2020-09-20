NMU kicks off first day of Homecoming with a tradition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday marks the first day of Homecoming Week for Northern Michigan University.

Students gathered in the middle of Academic Mall on campus for a friendly rivalry of Dead River Games, a Homecoming tradition.

There was a choice of mini-golf, cornhole, and ladder golf.

Each group had 30 minutes to play at each station before rotating to the next one. This was to help reduce traffic in one spot.

Certain games required gloves to be worn to reduce contact from person to person.

Although, the day was full of fun and games, the special events committee didn’t play any games when it came to safety.

“Mini-golf, they get their own putter and then, we sanitize the putter and balls between each use for people and just, basically sanitizing where ever we can.” Special events coordinator Anna Watson said. “Our check-in table is also contact-free. It’s a QR code they’re scanning in with.”

In addition, games were spread at least six feet apart in the field and everyone was encouraged to sanitize between stations.

To find out about the upcoming Homecoming events, visit NMU Special Events Instagram page @nmu_specialevents or Facebook page at NMU Special Events Committee.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.