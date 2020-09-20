Advertisement

Hayes Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Rock opens for the season

Hayes Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Rock has opened for the season.
Hayes Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch line
Hayes Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch line(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Hayes Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Rock has opened for the season.

Owner, Lenore Hayes, said she’s excited for the season.

“We’ve had a couple beautiful days here. We’re really thrilled to see all the people come and visiting the corn maze and the pumpkin patch. Pumpkins are flying out of here.”

And for Hayes, the only challenge this year was the weather.

“Weather was a little bit iffy in the beginning with all the rain, but then it just started to dry up real nice and it’s beautiful now.”

And pumpkin picking isn’t the only thing you can do. There’s live animals, a concession stand, and tons of activities."

“You can take a hay ride out to where our giant slingers are where we shoot apples at a boat that’s floating in the water. That’s a whole lot of fun. And also, we have our duck races which is directly behind me, a space tilt game and this ball climb,” Hayes said.

Along with that, there’s duck races, a space tilt game, a ball climb, sand pit, a lasso challenge, a rope course, and of course, the corn maze.

“We have our main sponsor that’s in our corn maze that is carved out. It says Bay Lakes Center for complex dentistry,” she said.

Hayes says the corn maze and pumpkin patch are family friendly and a tradition to many.

“People love coming out here and enjoying the weather and the time and the farm and that experience.”

Hayes Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is open until Oct. 31 and tickets are $9 for individuals, free for children 2 and under, and there’s discounts available for groups of 20, senior citizens, and veterans.

