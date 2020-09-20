Delta County Chamber of Commerce holds annual Century Ride

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Chamber of Commerce held their annual Century Ride this morning.

About 150 bikers participated in today’s fundraiser to raise money for Delta County Chamber of Commerce and to support local businesses.

Riders had the option of riding a 13k, 40k, 78k, or 100k with rest stops along with way.

Associate Director of Delta County Chamber of Commerce, Sheila Krueger, said COVID did not changed the event much.

“The event is mostly the same because everybody can kind of social distance on their bikes. We have individually wrapped waters and everything like that so people can take it. And its as nice way for people to get out and safely socialize and get some exercise in too,” she said.

Krueger said she is thankful for all community members and businesses who came out to make the event great.

