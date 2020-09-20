Boy Scout Troop 321 holds can drive to boost funding and even morale

Ishpeming, Mich. (WLUC) - The community offered plentiful support for Boy Scout Troop 321′s can drive Saturday at Ishpeming City Hall.

Scoutmaster Carl Kestila said they’ve been going about ways to raise funds after some of their normal events were cancelled due to Covid-19. T

The proceeds from the can drive will help the scouts pay for camp and their registration fees.

And it also gives a boost to the scouts themselves.

“Yeah we’ve been trying to keep the energy up. It helps for morale because it’s going to be a long day. (We’re) just basically trying to get everything running again for the Troop (321),” said Life Scout and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader Jacob Mattson.

Mattson also said the money raised will help support future outdoor trips in the coming months.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.