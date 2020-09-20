Advertisement

Boy Scout Troop 321 holds can drive to boost funding and even morale

Covid-19 have cancelled some of the scouts' regularly scheduled fundraising events.
The fundraising event helps the scouts pay for camp and their registration fees. And boosts their morale.
The fundraising event helps the scouts pay for camp and their registration fees. And boosts their morale.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ishpeming, Mich. (WLUC) - The community offered plentiful support for Boy Scout Troop 321′s can drive Saturday at Ishpeming City Hall.

Scoutmaster Carl Kestila said they’ve been going about ways to raise funds after some of their normal events were cancelled due to Covid-19. T

The proceeds from the can drive will help the scouts pay for camp and their registration fees.

And it also gives a boost to the scouts themselves.

“Yeah we’ve been trying to keep the energy up. It helps for morale because it’s going to be a long day. (We’re) just basically trying to get everything running again for the Troop (321),” said Life Scout and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader Jacob Mattson.

Mattson also said the money raised will help support future outdoor trips in the coming months.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.P. Pink Power exceeds goal at golf outing in Ely Township

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
36 teams showed up the U.P. Pink Power golf outing.

News

Tradition holds strong at St. Joseph’s annual festival in Ishpeming

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
The annual celebration has been running for 78 years.

News

Art/Craft Fair in Ishpeming

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Fifteen vendors were able to set up and sell their products to the community.

News

3-Vehicle crash sends one woman to crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The crash was caused by a driver avoiding debris in the road.

Latest News

News

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 27 Saturday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Eight cases were removed from Luce County and one case was removed from Keweenaw County on the MDHHS website.

News

MAPS superintendent explains Superior Hills Elementary’s temporary closure

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Blakely
Superintendent Bill Saunders says the positive COVID-19 case, along with staffing concerns, prompted the closure.

News

School bus safety in Delta County

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Superintendent/principal of Mid-Peninsula School warns drivers in the area of school bus safety.

News

Lakeview Arena prepares to reopen October 2

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Lily Simmons
Professional cleaners are preparing the facility for athletes to return.

News

VA in Iron Mountain recognizes three local surviving war prisoners

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT
|
By Alyssa Jawor
A care package was sent to the POWs

Coronavirus

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department reports ‘significant increase in local cases’

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
This includes some staff cases reported at the Iron County Medical Care Facility.