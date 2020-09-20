Advertisement

Art/Craft Fair in Ishpeming

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Yoopers were able to take advantage of early Christmas shopping today in Ishpeming.

Fourteen hand-craft vendors ranging from wreaths, to jewelry, to crocheted goods were set up at Cliffs Shaft Museum Yard for an Art/Craft fair.

The event gave vendors a chance to sell their products after the pandemic stopped business for many.

In addition to the fourteen vendors was, also, a Croatian Chicken vendor. A long line of people waited to get a piece of a UP fair ground staple.

Executive director of the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce, Bob Hendrickson, said he’s proud of his community.

“We’re very appreciative of the community at this point, because everyone is very conscientious of what we had to do,” Hendrickson said. “Putting the masks on, coming in small groups and it’s been a good way to engage with the community.”

Hendrickson said there was a steady flow of people all day.

