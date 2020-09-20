A mostly sunny and breezy Sunday also sets the stage of a warming trend in the UP

A high pressure pattern builds over the Upper Peninsula on Sunday, producing a warmer airmass and high temperatures reaching the upper 70s in parts of the region. Chances for rain on Monday and Wednesday as a few systems make their way into the west-to-east pattern aloft.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm, breezes from the south at 15-25 miles per hour (gusts over 30-mph possible)

Highs: 60s to 70

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain and breezy

Highs: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warmer

Highs: mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain

Highs: mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cooler

Highs: 60

Friday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: 70s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.