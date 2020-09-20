A mostly sunny and breezy Sunday also sets the stage of a warming trend in the UP
Above seasonal temperatures expected throughout much of next week.
A high pressure pattern builds over the Upper Peninsula on Sunday, producing a warmer airmass and high temperatures reaching the upper 70s in parts of the region. Chances for rain on Monday and Wednesday as a few systems make their way into the west-to-east pattern aloft.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm, breezes from the south at 15-25 miles per hour (gusts over 30-mph possible)
Highs: 60s to 70
Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain and breezy
Highs: low 70s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warmer
Highs: mid to upper 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain
Highs: mid to upper 70s
Thursday: Partly cloudy and cooler
Highs: 60
Friday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
Highs: 70s
