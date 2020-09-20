Advertisement

3-Vehicle crash sends one woman to crash

3-vehicle crash in Negaunee
3-vehicle crash in Negaunee(KOSA)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the officer on the scene, there has been a 3-vehicle crash in Negaunee that sent one woman to the hospital.

The officer said the crash was caused by one driver trying to avoid debris falling out of another vehicle.

As a result, two vehicles slowed down in the road. The third vehicle, then, crashed into the back of the second vehicle which was a red Mustang. That caused the Mustang to hit the vehicle in front of it.

The driver of the Mustang was transported to UP Health System with non-life threatening injuries.

We reached out to the responding police agencies but have not received any official information about the crash.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

