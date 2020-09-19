Advertisement

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 27 Saturday

Eight cases were removed from Luce County and one case was removed from Keweenaw County on the MDHHS website.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Upper Michigan added 27 new coronavirus cases Saturday.

Houghton County reported 12 new cases, and Marquette and Menominee Counties increased by eight. Four new cases were added in Delta County. Dickinson and Iron counties increased by two. Eight cases were removed from Luce County and one case was removed from Keweenaw County on the MDHHS website.

No new deaths or recoveries were reported Saturday.

As of Saturday, Sept. 19 at 5:00 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 1,485 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 919 are considered recovered and 23 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show five COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Friday, Sept. 18. Two of those patients are in the ICU.

Aspirus hospitals have two hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has one patient in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has one patient, and one patient in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 85,827 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.46% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 19.

Michigan reported 483 new cases Saturday so the state’s total cases are up to 115,870. Fifteen new deaths were reported statewide. Twelve of those deaths were identified during a Vital Records review. In total, 6,653 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 90,216.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

