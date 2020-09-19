Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire abruptly retires

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire retired immediately before Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians. The announcement was abrupt and came during a video conference at 5 p.m. Just a little more than an hour before first pitch of game three of the four game series against Cleveland.

Gardenhire says that he made the decision because he is ‘stressed out and not feeling well.' The 63 year old coach says he will now focus on taking care of himself. This was only his third season as Tigers manager, following a successful stint as Minnesota Twins manager.

Detroit’s record stands at 21-29 before Saturdays game, meaning they are unlikely to make the postseason, even with the expanded playoffs. Lloyd McClendon, the Tiger’s bench coach will take over as manager for the rest of the season.

