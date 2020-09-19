Advertisement

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire abruptly retires

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire(WILX)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire retired immediately before Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians. The announcement was abrupt and came during a video conference at 5 p.m. Just a little more than an hour before first pitch of game three of the four game series against Cleveland.

Gardenhire says that he made the decision because he is ‘stressed out and not feeling well.' The 63 year old coach says he will now focus on taking care of himself. This was only his third season as Tigers manager, following a successful stint as Minnesota Twins manager.

Detroit’s record stands at 21-29 before Saturdays game, meaning they are unlikely to make the postseason, even with the expanded playoffs. Lloyd McClendon, the Tiger’s bench coach will take over as manager for the rest of the season.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten releases updated 2020 football schedule

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Markle
The Big Ten college football conference released their updated 2020 schedule Saturday morning.

Sports

Former NMU Basketball standout Echols will turn pro in Europe

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
NMU Men's Basketball player to continue career in Croatia.

Sports

Northern Michigan University names 2020-2021 Hockey Captains

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Joseph Nardi and Ben Newhouse will represent Wildcats on the ice.

Sports

Gov. Whitmer: Mask order applies to Big Ten, but may be changed

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The governor has said a face shield will suffice for players and the administration is open to potentially changing the order.

Latest News

Sports

Former Wildcat Craighead joins ECHL

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Darien Craighead joins ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays

Sports

HS Football Game of the Week Preview - Gwinn at Hancock

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
HS Football season begins Friday with West-PAC match-up.

National

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday.

Sports

Former Wildcat Colla hired as assistant coach at Carroll College

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Former NMU Women's Basketball standout Alyssa Colla joins Carroll Pioneers

Sports

Game of the Week: Gwinn at Hancock

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
High school football kicks off this Friday, and there’s plenty of great matchups across the Upper Peninsula. For week one, our Game of the Week is Gwinn at Hancock.

News

New guidelines for Friday night high school football

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
There is a 500-limit capacity at football games and you cannot enter without a voucher.