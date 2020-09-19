Big Ten releases updated 2020 football schedule

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Big Ten college football conference released their updated 2020 schedule Saturday morning.

Some notable games on the schedule, Michigan and Michigan State play on Halloween in the Big House. Michigan is also home in Week 4 against Wisconsin. The Wolverines play at Ohio State in a Week 8 contest. Wisconsin takes on rival Minnesota in Week 6. That game will be at Camp Randall.

Here are the full new schedules for Michigan, Michigan State, and Wisconsin.

Michigan’s 2020 football schedule

Oct. 24 @ Minnesota

Oct. 31 - Vs. Michigan State

Nov. 7 - @ Indiana

Nov. 14 - Vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 21 - @ Rutgers

Nov. 28 - Vs. Penn St.

Dec. 5 - Vs. Maryland

Dec. 12 - @ Ohio State

Michigan State’s 2020 football schedule

Oct. 24 - Vs. Rutgers

Oct. 31 - @ Michigan

Nov. 7 - @ Iowa

Nov. 14 - Vs. Indiana

Nov. 21 - @ Maryland

Nov. 28 - Vs. Northwestern

Dec. 5 - Vs. Ohio State

Dec. 12 - @ Penn State

Wisconsin’s 2020 football schedule

Oct. 24 - Vs. Illinois

Oct. 31 - @ Nebraska

Nov. 7 - Vs. Purdue

Nov. 14 - @ Michigan

Nov. 21 - @ Northwestern

Nov. 28 - Vs. Minnesota

Dec. 5 - Vs. Indiana

Dec. 12 - @ Iowa

Each team will have a week 9 game against a team in the opposing division. That is to be announced later in the season. The Big Ten will conclude it’s season with the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN on Dec. 19.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.