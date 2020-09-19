Advertisement

Big Ten releases updated 2020 football schedule

In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa.
In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Big Ten college football conference released their updated 2020 schedule Saturday morning.

Some notable games on the schedule, Michigan and Michigan State play on Halloween in the Big House. Michigan is also home in Week 4 against Wisconsin. The Wolverines play at Ohio State in a Week 8 contest. Wisconsin takes on rival Minnesota in Week 6. That game will be at Camp Randall.

Here are the full new schedules for Michigan, Michigan State, and Wisconsin.

Michigan’s 2020 football schedule

  • Oct. 24 @ Minnesota
  • Oct. 31 - Vs. Michigan State
  • Nov. 7 - @ Indiana
  • Nov. 14 - Vs. Wisconsin
  • Nov. 21 - @ Rutgers
  • Nov. 28 - Vs. Penn St.
  • Dec. 5 - Vs. Maryland
  • Dec. 12 - @ Ohio State

Michigan State’s 2020 football schedule

  • Oct. 24 - Vs. Rutgers
  • Oct. 31 - @ Michigan
  • Nov. 7 - @ Iowa
  • Nov. 14 - Vs. Indiana
  • Nov. 21 - @ Maryland
  • Nov. 28 - Vs. Northwestern
  • Dec. 5 - Vs. Ohio State
  • Dec. 12 - @ Penn State

Wisconsin’s 2020 football schedule

  • Oct. 24 - Vs. Illinois
  • Oct. 31 - @ Nebraska
  • Nov. 7 - Vs. Purdue
  • Nov. 14 - @ Michigan
  • Nov. 21 - @ Northwestern
  • Nov. 28 - Vs. Minnesota
  • Dec. 5 - Vs. Indiana
  • Dec. 12 - @ Iowa

Each team will have a week 9 game against a team in the opposing division. That is to be announced later in the season. The Big Ten will conclude it’s season with the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN on Dec. 19.

