Big Ten releases updated 2020 football schedule
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -
The Big Ten college football conference released their updated 2020 schedule Saturday morning.
Some notable games on the schedule, Michigan and Michigan State play on Halloween in the Big House. Michigan is also home in Week 4 against Wisconsin. The Wolverines play at Ohio State in a Week 8 contest. Wisconsin takes on rival Minnesota in Week 6. That game will be at Camp Randall.
Here are the full new schedules for Michigan, Michigan State, and Wisconsin.
Michigan’s 2020 football schedule
- Oct. 24 @ Minnesota
- Oct. 31 - Vs. Michigan State
- Nov. 7 - @ Indiana
- Nov. 14 - Vs. Wisconsin
- Nov. 21 - @ Rutgers
- Nov. 28 - Vs. Penn St.
- Dec. 5 - Vs. Maryland
- Dec. 12 - @ Ohio State
Michigan State’s 2020 football schedule
- Oct. 24 - Vs. Rutgers
- Oct. 31 - @ Michigan
- Nov. 7 - @ Iowa
- Nov. 14 - Vs. Indiana
- Nov. 21 - @ Maryland
- Nov. 28 - Vs. Northwestern
- Dec. 5 - Vs. Ohio State
- Dec. 12 - @ Penn State
Wisconsin’s 2020 football schedule
- Oct. 24 - Vs. Illinois
- Oct. 31 - @ Nebraska
- Nov. 7 - Vs. Purdue
- Nov. 14 - @ Michigan
- Nov. 21 - @ Northwestern
- Nov. 28 - Vs. Minnesota
- Dec. 5 - Vs. Indiana
- Dec. 12 - @ Iowa
Each team will have a week 9 game against a team in the opposing division. That is to be announced later in the season. The Big Ten will conclude it’s season with the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN on Dec. 19.
