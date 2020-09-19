A Warmup Begins This Weekend

Saturday: Partly cloudy, a chance of a few scattered showers northern Copper Country and in the eastern U.P.

Highs: mid to upper 50s east, 60s west

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer

Highs: 60s to near 70 in parts of the west

Monday: Mild, chance of scattered showers spreading west to east

Highs: 60s east, near 70 into the 70s west

Plan on above average temperatures through most of next week. At this point, there may be a brief cooldown with a chance of scattered showers on Thursday.

