Advertisement

A Warmup Begins This Weekend

And Continues into Next Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday: Partly cloudy, a chance of a few scattered showers northern Copper Country and in the eastern U.P.

Highs: mid to upper 50s east, 60s west

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer

Highs: 60s to near 70 in parts of the west

Monday: Mild, chance of scattered showers spreading west to east

Highs: 60s east, near 70 into the 70s west

Plan on above average temperatures through most of next week.  At this point, there may be a brief cooldown with a chance of scattered showers on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Slow warming trend

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Perez
A slow warming trend begins this weekend.

Forecast

Look for Clear, Cool and Frosty Weather into Early Saturday

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for September 17, 2020

Forecast

Unseasonably cool air filters in

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A cooler trend sticks around through most of the weekend.

Forecast

A September Chill Expected into the Early Weekend

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Forecast for the evening of September 16, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler & drier air on the way

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Cooler and drier Canadian air will filter in for the rest of the week.

Forecast

Brisk Northwest to Northerly Winds Wednesday Will Funnel in Cooler Air

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of September 15, 2020

Forecast

Feeling like late summer

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A summer warm-up for today followed by much cooler air by the end of the week.

Forecast

The U.P. Heats Up on Gusty South-Southwesterly Winds

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Story for September 14, 2020

Forecast

A seasonal day with unseasonably warm conditions soon

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A rollercoaster ride of temperatures with above normal highs by tomorrow.

Forecast

Cold & frosty morning but a sunny & mild reward by midday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:33 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Low 30s possible along the Western interior, then climbing up to the 60s by the afternoon.