A Warmup Begins This Weekend
And Continues into Next Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Saturday: Partly cloudy, a chance of a few scattered showers northern Copper Country and in the eastern U.P.
Highs: mid to upper 50s east, 60s west
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer
Highs: 60s to near 70 in parts of the west
Monday: Mild, chance of scattered showers spreading west to east
Highs: 60s east, near 70 into the 70s west
Plan on above average temperatures through most of next week. At this point, there may be a brief cooldown with a chance of scattered showers on Thursday.
