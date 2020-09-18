Advertisement

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by more than 50 Friday

Houghton County reported 15 new cases, and Marquette County increased by ten. Seven other counties reported new cases, too.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 51 new coronavirus cases Friday.

Houghton County reported 15 new cases, and Marquette County increased by ten. Eight new cases were added in Iron County. Luce County reported six new cases. Dickinson County increased by five new cases. Menominee County added three cases, while Chippewa County increased by two. One case each was reported in Delta and Mackinac counties.

No new recoveries or deaths were reported.

As of Friday, Sept. 18 at 3:35 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 1,456 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 918 are considered recovered and 23 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show five COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Friday, Sept. 18. Two of those patients are in the ICU.

Aspirus hospitals have two hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has one patient in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has one patient, and one patient in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 84,464 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.45% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 18.

Michigan reported 695 new cases Friday so the state’s total cases are up to 115,387. Six new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,638 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 85,513.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

