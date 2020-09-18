Advertisement

US banning use of WeChat, TikTok for national security

This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. Microsoft says its bid to buy popular video-sharing app TikTok has been rejected, removing a leading suitor for the Chinese-owned app a week before President Donald Trump promises to follow through with a plan to ban it in the U.S.
This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. Microsoft says its bid to buy popular video-sharing app TikTok has been rejected, removing a leading suitor for the Chinese-owned app a week before President Donald Trump promises to follow through with a plan to ban it in the U.S.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department will roll out a ban of transactions in the U.S. using TikTok and WeChat starting Sunday.

The order Friday was put into place, according to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, to “combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens' personal data.”

The government previously said that using and downloading the app to communicate won’t be a banned transaction, although messaging on the app “could be directly or indirectly impaired” by the ban, and people who use it for messaging won’t be subject to penalties.

Some security experts have raised concerns that ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese company that owns TikTok, would maintain access to information on the 100 million TikTok users in the United States, creating a security risk.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Florida man survives alligator attack while walking dog

Updated: moments ago
|
By WPTV Staff
Mark Johnson recounts the frightening moments when he was grabbed by a gator while walking his dog, Rex, near a canal behind his home.

National

Florida man survives alligator attack while walking dog

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
A Florida man’s quick actions saved his life after he was attacked by an eight-foot alligator.

National Politics

Trump rails against history lessons

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
During a Constitution Day speech at the National Archives Museum on Thursday, Trump blamed school curricula for inciting race-related protests.

National

Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A firefighter has died battling a wildfire in California that officials say was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby’s gender.

Latest News

National Politics

Barr's comments on COVID lockdowns draw criticism

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Attorney General William Barr drew fire for his comments comparing coronavirus lockdowns to slavery.

Political News

Trump blasts lessons about racism and slavery, plans ‘patriotic education’ commission

Updated: 46 minutes ago
During a Constitution Day speech at the National Archives Museum on Thursday, Trump blamed school curricula for inciting race-related protests.

Political News

Study: Ending census early will cost Florida, Montana seats

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.

National

Blue Bell fined over $17 million for 2015 listeria outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.

Political News

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

News

Rep. LaFave plan to honor military hero signed into law

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
Rep. LaFave honors fallen military hero with House Bill 4228.