Trump: Michigan election official a ‘hater’ in ballot snafu

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the “computer glitch” causing the error was solved.
Images of President Donald Trump, left, and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Images of President Donald Trump, left, and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - President Donald Trump is calling Michigan’s top election official a “Democrat Trump Hater” after the state mistakenly created overseas absentee ballots that didn’t list Vice President Mike Pence.

The ballots instead paired Trump, a Republican, with Jeremy “Spike” Cohen of the Libertarian Party.

The Michigan secretary of state office acknowledged that as many as 400 ballots downloaded by local election clerks may have been erroneous. But the state said the problem was fixed within 90 minutes Tuesday.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the “computer glitch” was solved.

