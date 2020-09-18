Spreading kindness in Delta County

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Before the sun came up Friday morning, Delta County Kindness Rocks and Stacie Carter’s Thrivent Financial Office partnered to spread some smiles.

“Kindness Rocks started out to help small businesses in the community and Delta County and to reward people and show kindness and generosity during these times right now,” said Cris Lucier, founder of Kindness Rocks Delta County.

“We are here today with Delta County Kindness Rocks to show appreciation to the local teachers.”

The duo is making their way to all the schools throughout Delta County.

“We encourage everyone to spread generosity and kindness throughout their everyday lives,” said Shelly Claycomb, office professional at Stacie Carter’s Thrivent Financial Office.

Kindness Rocks Delta County started when local businesses had to close because of the pandemic. Lucier wanted to do something to continue supporting the businesses that always support the community.

“I started purchasing gift certificates from those businesses and I didn’t know what I was going to do with them. So, I decided to have people nominate people like local heroes,” said Lucier.

Each week there is a raffle for a gift certificate. This idea grew into supporting local teachers.

“We can get through this buy sticking together, that kindness deserves kindness and that we can all be in it together and have a positive message that we’re sending,” said Lucier.

Kindness Rocks and the Thrivent Financial Office hope their acts of kindness will inspire other community members to spread kindness.

