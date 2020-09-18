Advertisement

Slow warming trend

Dry and nice conditions continue
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High pressure is our main feature today. We keep the sunshine, dry, and cool air. By tomorrow it will be southeast of the U.P. A warm front will moving to our north. It will bump up clouds a bit with a few sprinkles in the west and east tomorrow. Then, unseasonably warmer air moves in for next week!

Today: Mostly sunny and cool

Highs: Low 50s north, mid 50s south

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles in the Keweenaw and east

Highs: Low 60s west, around 60° central, upper 50s east

Sunday: Mostly sunny and more seasonal

HIghs: Low to mid 60s

Monday: Few sporadic showers west. Otherwise, partly cloudy and mild

Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer

Highs: Low to mid 70s!

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with night time showers

Highs: Low to mid 70s

Thursday: Sun and clouds

Highs: Upper 60s

