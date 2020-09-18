Slow warming trend
Dry and nice conditions continue
High pressure is our main feature today. We keep the sunshine, dry, and cool air. By tomorrow it will be southeast of the U.P. A warm front will moving to our north. It will bump up clouds a bit with a few sprinkles in the west and east tomorrow. Then, unseasonably warmer air moves in for next week!
Today: Mostly sunny and cool
Highs: Low 50s north, mid 50s south
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles in the Keweenaw and east
Highs: Low 60s west, around 60° central, upper 50s east
Sunday: Mostly sunny and more seasonal
HIghs: Low to mid 60s
Monday: Few sporadic showers west. Otherwise, partly cloudy and mild
Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer
Highs: Low to mid 70s!
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with night time showers
Highs: Low to mid 70s
Thursday: Sun and clouds
Highs: Upper 60s
