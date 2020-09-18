Advertisement

School bus safety in Delta County

School bus for Mid-Peninsula School
School bus for Mid-Peninsula School(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mid-Peninsula School has noticed a pattern of vehicles running through school bus stops.

Superintendent/Principal, Eric VanDamme, reminded drivers to abide by the school bus signals.

“Whenever they see those yellow flashing lights," VanDamme said. The reds are coming next and you have to stop at least 20 feet before that.”

Some students must cross the street in order to reach their bus stop. So it’s important for traffic on both sides of the road to follow this 20-foot rule.

VanDamme also said kids should pay attention to their bus driver before crossing the road.

“Making sure that they’re making eye contact," VanDamme said. "If not listening, for the driver to call them across the road or on to the bus.”

He, also, sends a chilling message.

“We had 10 accidents in the state of Michigan. All 10 of those have the potential to result in loss of life.”

The school is currently working with law enforcement to monitor the frequent bus stops. VanDamme said highways M-35 and US-2 are the most problematic. He said legislation is in the works right now and, soon, lawbreakers will be caught on tape.

“That will allow us to put a camera on our stop sign when it swings out when someone goes through it. That footage will be able to be used by law enforcement to ticket and fine people.”

The fine could cost up to $500 and 100 hours of community service.

