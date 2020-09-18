Rep. LaFave plan to honor military hero signed into law

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A proposal sponsored by state Rep. Beau LaFave honoring a fallen service member has been signed into law by the governor.

The now-signed House Bill 4228 designates a portion of US-41 between the city of Menominee and the village of Daggett in Menominee County as the “Samuel R. Costello Memorial Highway.” Costello was enlisted in the United States Air Force in Nov. 1948 shortly after graduating high school, and was trained as an equipment repairman. He was flying on a transport aircraft when it exploded and crashed into Mt. Tabayoc in the Philippines on Dec. 19, 1950, leaving no survivors.

In two years of service, Costello achieved a rank of Corporal.

“Our brave military heroes continually put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe and protect American ideals and freedoms abroad,” said LaFave, of Iron Mountain. “The sacrifice Cpl. Costello made in service to his country must always be remembered. I hope those passing by on this stretch of roadway recognize and honor the ultimate sacrifice he made.”

The Michigan Memorial Highway Act was enacted in 2001 and allows for the naming of bridges and highways within the state.

