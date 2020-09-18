Northern Michigan University names 2020-2021 Hockey Captains

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey program has named two individuals as captains for the 2020-21 season. Senior Joseph Nardi will serve as captain of this year’s squad while fellow senior Ben Newhouse will be the lone alternate, as voted on by their teammates.

“Joe and Ben are everything you want in your program,” Wildcat hockey head coach Grant Potulny said. "They are outstanding people with great life experiences they can use to lead the team, both outstanding students and great players. Since we have been back to school they have shown great leadership and were unanimous decisions by their peers. Being chosen captain of your team is a great honor and when it is voted by your peers it becomes even more meaningful. I have great confidence they will lead this team the Wildcat Way. "

The senior tandem combined for 42 points last season while Newhouse’s 15 points (3-12-15) is the most among returning defensemen.

Nardi, who served as an assistant captain during the 2019-20 campaign, heads into his senior season with 120 games played for the Wildcats and 66 career points off 26 goals and 40 assists. A two-time All-WCHA Academic Team honoree and a 2019 AHCA Krampade All-American Scholar, the Entrepreneurship major out of Edmonton, Alberta is ready for the year ahead.

“It is an absolute honor to be named captain of this program and I can’t wait to get started whenever that may be,” Nardi said. “We have an exciting group of players this year and we hope to be playing in front of our passionate fan base soon.”

A redshirt-junior last season, Newhouse made a big impact in the defensive corp last season. In his first season as a Wildcat, he led the team in blocks with 65 or 1.71 average blockers per game. He also helped on the offensive front, posting three goals and 12 assists for eighth on the team and second among all Wildcat blueliners.

Although the start of the 2020-21 season is still uncertain, Nardi, Newhouse and the rest of the NMU team have been busy practicing for when they can host games again.

“I think generally speaking most people are excited for college sports to get back going,” Newhouse said. “Having the opportunity to get back on the rink the past few weeks has been awesome for everyone to start to get their feet under themselves after a pretty wild summer the past 6 months. Obviously, I’m hopeful that we’re able to get going as soon as possible in the safest way possible. But once we are able to play again, I can confidently say that, just from the short ice sessions we’ve had together, this is going to be a fun team to follow throughout the season.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.