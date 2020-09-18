New evidence reignites search for woman missing from Marinette County since Aug. 2017

WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WLUC) - New evidence has reignited a search for a Marinette County woman who has been missing for more than three years.

According to the Wagner Fire Department, fire personnel and the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office are organizing a new search for Jeannette “Jean” Fullerton, 83, who was last seen Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at her home in Wausaukee, Wis.

“New evidence has been discovered and we have a new area we would like to search,” the fire department said in a Facebook event post.

The new search will take place on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., beginning with an 8:30 a.m. sign up at N10603 Schultz Road in Wausaukee.

The fire department is asking anyone who can help search to come out and assist in the search. Lunch and refreshments will be provided to the search party. The Wagner Fire Department is asking search volunteers to call, text, or private message Thomas Arthur (715-927-2411) or Darcy Hermes (920-693-3486) so that they can make food accommodations.

When Fullerton was first reported missing, there was an extensive search for her, even using K9 units and water and air crews.

Fullerton was then described as about 4′10″ tall, 160 pounds, with gray, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and white shirt and pink pants. Fullerton also suffered from dementia.

