Munising man convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct loses appeal

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a Munising man charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Teddy Brown Jr. was sentenced in 2018 to a minimum of 25 years for six felony charges, including Criminal Sexual Conduct in the first and second degrees with a person under 13.

Brown Jr. was also convicted of gross indecency, distributing sexually explicit matter to child, using a computer to commit gross indecency and using a computer to commit distributing sexually explicit matter to a child.

In his appeal, Brown Jr. argued that his defense counsel provided him with ineffective assistance.

The Michigan Court of Appeals upheld his conviction.

