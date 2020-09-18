Advertisement

Munising man convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct loses appeal

In his appeal, Teddy Brown Jr. argued that his defense counsel provided him with ineffective assistance.
Mugshot of Teddy Brown Jr.
Mugshot of Teddy Brown Jr.(WLUC)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a Munising man charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Teddy Brown Jr. was sentenced in 2018 to a minimum of 25 years for six felony charges, including Criminal Sexual Conduct in the first and second degrees with a person under 13.

Brown Jr. was also convicted of gross indecency, distributing sexually explicit matter to child, using a computer to commit gross indecency and using a computer to commit distributing sexually explicit matter to a child.

The Michigan Court of Appeals upheld his conviction.

