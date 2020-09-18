MSP investigating animal cruelty incident in Kinross

KINROSS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post is investigating an animal cruelty incident that happened in Kinross on Thursday.

According to the MSP, a report of a dog being shot and injured near a residence on West M-80 in Kinross came in on Sept. 17.

MSP says it was reported the dog was shot in the upper right arm area and is currently being treated at the Kinross Veterinarian Center for injuries.

The complainant and a neighbor stated they heard five to six gun shots, believed to be .22 caliber, at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

No other details were provided by the Michigan State Police.

If anyone has any information on this crime or any other, please contact the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post at 906-632-2217.

Anonymous tips can be entered on the MSP Mobile App under “Submit a Tip” or reported to Crime Stoppers at 855-906-8477.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.